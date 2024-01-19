ILT20: Desert Vipers lose to Dubai Capitals in warm-up match

Action from the warm-up match on Thursday. — Supplied photo

Published: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 12:43 AM

In the side’s only warm-up match ahead of their DP World ILT20 opener on Sunday, the Desert Vipers lost by 37 runs to Dubai Capitals at the ICC Academy on Thursday.

The game was a 14-a-side contest with batters returning multiple times to try and give players some time out in the middle.

Bowling first, the Vipers used a total of nine bowlers as Nathan Sowter, Rohan Mustafa, Bas de Leede and Mohammad Amir all found success.

Meanwhile former Viper, and now a member of the Dubai Capitals, Sam Billings led the charge for his side – who were aggressive from the outset – with 57 off 25 balls while Rovman Powell remained unbeaten on 53 in 32 deliveries as the Capitals totalled 236 for seven.

For the Vipers, Sherfane Rutherford, and Rohan Mustafa managed to get amongst the runs, but the batting highlight came from Adam Hose, who looked in excellent touch as he made 39 from 21 balls.

Having come straight off a stint at the Big Bash League in Australia where he was playing for the Adelaide Strikers, Hose told the Vipers Voices podcast that he was feeling in good shape.

Brief scores:

Dubai Capitals: 236/7 (Sam Billings 57, Rovman Powell 53 not out; Rohan Mustafa 2-18) Desert Vipers: 199/9 (Adam Hose 39, Michael Jones 28, Sherfane Rutherford 26)