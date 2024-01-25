ILT20: Billings, Raza steal the show as Capitals beat Knight Riders

Sam Billings of Dubai Capitals plays a shot during the match. — ILT20

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 11:19 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 11:20 PM

Sam Billings and Sikandar Raza produced a clinical run chase to help Dubai Capitals register a five-wicket win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing Knight Riders’ impressive total of 183 for 4 in 20 overs, Billings cracked an elegant 67 off 35 balls with nine boundaries and one six.

He was well supported by Sikandar Raza who scored 43 off 29 balls with five boundaries as the Capitals won the match with 23 balls to spare.

The pair put on a 109-run partnership off 59 balls for the fourth wicket.

None expected Dubai Capitals to record such a comfortable win after Knight Riders put on an impressive batting show, thanks to Sam Hain and Laurie Evans. They had put on a 131-run partnership in 78 balls for the fourth wicket. Hain scored 77 runs off 49 balls with eight boundaries and two sixes. Evans hit an unbeaten 67 off 41 balls with six boundaries and two sixes.

Capitals skipper David Warner, who fell for a two-ball duck, hailed his team after the impressive win.

“The boys stayed calm. With two set batters, we stuck to our plans and it made things better,” he said. “My first message to the team was to be brave, express yourself and execute your skills. Have a clear mind and then you win the game comprehensively, like today.”

Billings, who was named the player of the match, said he only maintained the momentum.

“I think it is a lot easier when you are ahead of the game, thanks to Fraser-McGurk and Gurbaz (21 off 7 balls),” he said.

“We just had to continue that momentum. Although the toss does play a factor, we played really well. Raza and I were running hard between the wickets, and the lack of dot balls puts pressure on the bowlers.”

Meanwhile, Knight Riders skipper Sunil Narine said bowling with the dew was tough.

“I think we batted well, it was a good total. Picking up early wickets would have been good for us bowling second,” he said.

“Their batters stuck to their plan, and not losing wickets helped them. Bowling second with the dew makes it difficult for spinners. However, we need to execute better.”

Brief scores:

Dubai Capitals beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by five wickets.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 183 for 4 in 20 overs (Sam Hain 77, Laurie Evans 67, Dushmantha Chameera 2 for 35) Dubai Capitals 185 for 5 in 16.1 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 21, Jake Fraser-McGurk 41, Sam Billings 67, Sikandar Raza 43, David