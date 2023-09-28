ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan cricket team's diet chart, request to caterer revealed

Members of the Pakistan cricket team arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 6:37 PM

Ahead of the World Cup, the Pakistan cricket team arrived in Hyderabad, India, on Wednesday. The Babar Azam-led side received a warm welcome at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Several Pakistan players, including Shaheen Afridi, expressed their delight at their grand welcome on social media.

Meanwhile, as per Indian media, Pakistani players will be feasting on some exquisite food during their 45-day stay for the tournament.

They will be served chicken, mutton and fish for their daily protein intake, reported news agency Press Trust Of India. The diet chart includes grilled lamb chops, mutton curry, butter chicken and grilled fish. The report added that beef will not be served to any of the participating teams in the tournament.

Team Pakistan has asked the stadium caterer for carbohydrate intake for steamed basmati rice, spaghetti in Bolognese sauce and vegetarian pulao.

Upon arrival, an "overwhelmed" Babar Azam expressed his gratitude for the grand welcome at the airport. Sharing a photo of himself on Instagram Stories, Babar Azam wrote, "Overwhelmed with the love and support here in Hyderabad."

The official Twitter account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also shared a video of the grand welcome on X. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team will commence their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6. The game between Pakistan and the Netherlands is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ahead of the World Cup opener, Pakistan will play their warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia on September 29 and October 3, respectively.

ALSO READ: