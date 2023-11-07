I am really proud of this knock, Maxwell says after his epic double century

Glenn Maxwell celebrates his match-winning double century. — AFP

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 10:56 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 10:57 PM

Thanks to his flamboyance and astonishing shot-making skills, Glenn Maxwell has earned a few monikers over the years.

Two of which — The Big Show and Maxi — have found a place in every cricket fan's heart.

But even his biggest admirer could have been forgiven for giving up hope when Maxwell was left stranded in the stifling Mumbai heat, with Australia, chasing 292 against an inspired Afghanistan, teetering at 91 for seven.

Remarkably, the man who got injured after falling off a golf cart only a few days ago, scripted the greatest one-man show cricket has ever seen, lifting the Aussie spirits.

Maxwell's stunning 201 not out — the first-ever ODI double hundred in a chase — guided Australia into the semifinals of the World Cup as the five-time champions snatched a sensational three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat.

Australia were all set to join title-holders England, 1996 champions Pakistan and 1992 winners Sri Lanka as yet another notable Afghanistan scalp at this World Cup.

Crucially, however, recalled all-rounder Maxwell was dropped soon afterwards on 33 when Mujeeb Ur Rahman somehow floored a simple chance at short fine leg off fellow spinner Noor Ahmad.

"It would've been nice if it was chanceless, I've lived a very charmed life out there," said Maxwell.

He made Afghanistan pay with an astounding 128-ball innings featuring 21 fours and 10 sixes as he became just the third batsman after New Zealand's Martin Guptill and West Indies' Chris Gayle to score a World Cup double century.

Maxwell ended the match in style with nearly three overs to spare when he slammed Mujeeb for another six.

The 35-year-old's highest one-day international score was just his fourth century in 136 matches at this level, but second of the tournament after he scored the fastest hundred in men's World Cup history, off just 40 balls, against the Netherlands.

Australia captain Pat Cummins was 12 not out off 68 balls but played his part by holding firm in an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 202.

"I feel like I had those types of innings before where I was given the chance and I haven't made the most of it, so to make the most of it is probably the most pleasing thing, to be not out with Patty at the end is something I am really proud of," Maxwell said.

There was one more twist late on in a dramatic encounter when Maxwell, on 146, suffered a violent attack of cramp as he hobbled through for a single.

But following on-field treatment a still-struggling Maxwell continued to pulverise Afghanistan's attack with a dazzling array of shots.

"Horrific, I feel shocking. It was quite hot when we were fielding, I haven't done a whole lot of high intensity exercise in the heat. It got a hold of me today, I was lucky to stick it out until the end," said Maxwell.

His repertoire of shots included an extraordinary reverse hit for six off paceman Azmatullah Omarzai -- earlier denied a hat trick by Maxwell.

Afghanistan, despite this defeat, remain in last-four contention but they will need to beat second-placed South Africa and hope other results go their way to qualify for the knockout phase.

It had seemed the night would belong to Ibrahim Zadran, whose 129 not out in a total of 291-5 was the first hundred by an Afghanistan batsman at a World Cup.

That left Australia needing to better their previous highest winning score to win a World Cup match of 287 against New Zealand in a 1996 quarter-final in Chennai

But opener Travis Head fell for a duck, caught behind off a superb Naveen-ul-Haq delivery that seamed away sharply, with the paceman also having Mitchell Marsh lbw for 24.

Australia's 43-2 then became 49-4 as Omarzai struck with successive deliveries, clean bowling veteran opener David Warner following the left-hander's ugly heave across the line before Josh Inglis edged to first slip.

Maxwell survived the hat trick, nicking short of wicketkeeper Ikram Alikhil.

Australia were 69-5 when a mix-up with Maxwell saw Marnus Labuschagne run out by Rahmat Shah's direct hit from midwicket before leg-spinner Rashid Khan removed Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc as the crowd roared Afghanistan on.

But then came Maxwell's big reprieve, with Australia 112-7.

"Really disappointed. Cricket is a funny game, it was unbelievable," said Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Earlier, opener Zadran took Afghanistan to their highest World Cup total as they topped their 288 they made against the West Indies at Headingley in 2019.

Australia initially kept Afghanistan in check after losing the toss, albeit they struggled for wickets with Zadran completing his fifth hundred in 27 ODIs, off 131 balls, including seven fours.

Zadran, however, accelerated after going to three figures with Rashid making a dashing 35 not out during a quickfire unbroken stand of 58.

Brief scores:

Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets.

Afghanistan 291 for five (Ibrahim Zadran 129, Rashid Khan 35 not out, Rahmat Shah 30; Josh Hazlewood 2/39, Glenn Maxwell 1/55)

Australia 293/7 in 46.5 overs (Glenn Maxwell 201 not out, Mitchell Marsh 24, David Warner 18, Pat Cummins 12 not out; Rashid Khan 2/44, Naveen-ul-Haq 2/47, Azmatullah Omarzai 2/52)