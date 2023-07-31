Huge World Cup boost for India as Bumrah back from injury to lead team against Ireland

The 29-year-old right-arm seamer has not played international cricket since last September

India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl in nets . — AFP file

By Reuters Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 7:49 PM

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will return from a lengthy injury absence to lead the side against Ireland in the Twenty20 series next month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

The 29-year-old right-arm seamer has not played international cricket since last September and underwent rehabilitation following back surgery in March.

It's a huge boost for the Indian team two months before the start of the 50 overs World Cup in India.

Bumrah also missed last year's T20 World Cup in Australia and the Indian Premier League.

India face Ireland in three T20s, starting on Aug. 18.

Squad

Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

ALSO READ: