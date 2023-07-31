Huge World Cup boost for India as Bumrah back from injury to lead team against Ireland

By winning the first leg of the two-leg Bledisloe series New Zealand extended their hold on the trans-Tasman trophy to 21 years
India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will return from a lengthy injury absence to lead the side against Ireland in the Twenty20 series next month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.
The 29-year-old right-arm seamer has not played international cricket since last September and underwent rehabilitation following back surgery in March.
It's a huge boost for the Indian team two months before the start of the 50 overs World Cup in India.
Bumrah also missed last year's T20 World Cup in Australia and the Indian Premier League.
India face Ireland in three T20s, starting on Aug. 18.
Squad
Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.
