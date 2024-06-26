How Afghanistan's fairytale cricket journey started in Dubai

Rashid Latif (left) with the Afghan team after they won the ICC Intercontinental Cup in 2010 at the Dubai International Stadium. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024

As people came out to the streets across Afghanistan to celebrate their historic run to the T20 World Cup semifinals, Rashid Latif, former Pakistan captain, rejoiced at the emerging team’s latest exploit on the global stage.

Barely seven months after narrowly missing out on a semifinal spot at the ODI World Cup despite a string of wins over big teams, the Afghans made history in the T20 format with a nail-biting 8-run win over Bangladesh to set up a semifinal clash with South Africa.

It's an astonishing achievement for a team from a war-torn country which had only started to play cricket at a serious level about a decade ago.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (left) and Gulbadin Naib celebrate the win over Bangladesh. — AFP

Mazher Arshad, a well-known cricket statistician, put things in perspective after the final Bangladesh wicket sparked wild celebrations on the field and across Afghanistan.

“16 years ago, Afghanistan were in Division 5 of ICC World Cricket League and were playing against the likes of Japan, Singapore, Botswana etc,” Arshad wrote on X.

“Today, they are in the semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup ahead of the likes of Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies etc.”

So how did Afghanistan, a country with no cricketing history until the start of this century, become such a formidable force in the sport?

Latif, a world-class wicketkeeper in the 1990s, has the answer because it was under him as the head coach that Afghanistan first started taking big strides in cricket, winning the silver medal at the 2010 Asian Games in which they stunned Pakistan in the semifinals.

But the turning point, according to Latif, came at the Dubai International Stadium a few months before the start of the 2010 Asian Games in China.

A young Afghan team made up of players who mostly learned cricket at refugee camps in Peshawar grabbed the attention by beating Scotland in the 2010 ICC Intercontinental Cup final in Dubai.

“I think that win in Dubai was the turning point. It was a very big achievement for a young team,” Latif told the Khaleej Times from Karachi.

“The prize money was $100,000. Those days there was hardly any money in Afghanistan cricket. So that victory and that prize money was a big motivation for players to take the next big step.

Rashid Latif (centre) with the Afghan team after winning the silver medal at the 2010 Asian Games. — Supplied photo

“After that, we went to the Asian Games. We beat Pakistan in the semifinals, that was a very big achievement as well.”

Very few people know that Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, the visionary Emirati cricket promoter, also offered a helping hand by allowing Afghanistan, who were unable to host international matches due to security reasons, to play their home matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Afghan cricket went from strength to strength, making their T20 World Cup debut in 2010 before making their first appearance at the ODI World Cup in 2015.

Three years later, Afghanistan made their Test debut in a one-off match against India in Bangalore.

Now their players ply their trade in the world’s best T20 leagues, including the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

At the international level, it’s their fearless approach which has made them a dark horse in every World Cup.

Ironically, Latif finds shades of Australia, who were knocked out of the tournament after losing to Afghanistan, in the Afghan approach to cricket.

“They have the aggressive mindset of Australia. The aggressive cricket, the power, fitness level everything about them is very Australian,” Latif said.

“They are also very brave, they keep playing even if they are hurt. They just want to compete until the last ball. They leave everything on the field.”

As the former Afghanistan coach, Latif’s heart was swelling with pride after the team quelled the Bangladesh threat on Monday to reach the semifinals.

“I am feeling very proud, it’s a very big achievement for Afghanistan cricket,” he said.