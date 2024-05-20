Head coach Gary Kirsten joins Pakistan team ahead of England T20I series

Gary Kirsten (left) with team manager Wahab Riaz, captain Babar Azam and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood. — X

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 11:49 PM

Pakistan's newly appointed head coach, Gary Kirsten joined the 'Men in Green' in Leeds ahead of their upcoming four-match T20I series against England.

Team manager Wahab Riaz, captain Babar Azam and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood welcomed the new head coach. Kirsten was also presented with a team jersey after he linked up with the team.

Kirsten joined the team after his stint with the Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Gujarat Titans ended. GT ended the campaign in the eighth spot with 12 points and a net run rate of -1.063.

The former South Africa cricketer was announced as Pakistan's limited-over head coach last month.

Kirsten has had a fair share of experience in the managerial role. He served as the head coach of Pakistan's arch-rival India from 2008 to 2011.

It was under his reign, that India lifted the 2011 World Cup trophy on their home soil and ended their 28 years of wait. India also became the number-one team in the ICC Test rankings during his stint.

Kirsten will look to inspire the Pakistan team to the World Cup glory. Their upcoming four-match series against England will help them prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The T20I series will begin on May 22 in Headingley Carnegie and will conclude on May 30 in London.