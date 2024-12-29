'He is relentless': Labuschagne hails India's superstar Bumrah

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Australia's Sam Konstas on day four of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. — AFP

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne praised Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday for his outstanding performance throughout the ongoing five-Test series Down Under.

Bumrah unleashed more destructive bowling but Australia stubbornly battled back to reach 228-9 on Sunday, leading by 333 runs in an absorbing fourth Test.

The unconventional pacer scythed through the middle order on day four in Melbourne to record figures of 4-56 off 24 overs and hand India an outside chance of victory in a match the home side have mostly dominated.

With his latest heroics, Bumrah took his tally to 29 wickets in the series.

"Bumrah's bowling every game has been pretty good. He's relentless," Labuschagne told the reporters.

"He just bowls a relentless length, he attacks the stumps with that perpendicular angle with his action. And, yeah, he's tough to navigate.

Labuschagne emphasized the difficulty batters face when starting their innings against Bumrah.

"Obviously, as a batter when you start your innings, it becomes difficult to start your innings," he noted.

"Finding a way to navigate that and navigate through his spells is important," he added.

Reflecting on how the team has adapted, Labuschagne added: "It's something that we've clearly gotten better at as the Test series has gone on. Yeah, I mean, he's been very good this series."

Labuschagne's comments highlight the significant impact Bumrah has had on the series, consistently challenging the Australian batters with his skill and precision.

The 31-year-old also powered past 200 Test victims and he boasts the lowest average at 19.45 of all 85 bowlers to have reached that milestone.

Overall, Bumrah became the fourth fastest bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets, after Waqar Younis, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada.