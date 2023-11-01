Hardik Pandya may return for India's World Cup match against Netherlands

A BCCI release had earlier stated that Pandya will “join the team directly in Lucknow where India were set to play England

Photo: AP

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 6:56 PM

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya may return to action for India's World Cup game against the Netherlands on November 12 in Bengaluru. A report published by news agency PTI claimed that it is unlikely that Pandya will return before the game against the Dutch.

Pandya hasn’t played for India after suffering an ankle injury in the game against Bangladesh on October 19. Pandya injured his left ankle while fielding off his own bowling in Pune. The 30-year-old could not take part in matches against New Zealand and England.

He has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. "It is a minor tear. He is recovering well and is likely to return for the last league game. There is also a possibility that he straight away plays the semifinal," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source was quoted as saying by PTI.

A BCCI release had previously stated that Pandya will “join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England.” The India vice-captain, however, could not take part in the game against England.

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey recently talked about Pandya’s possible return to the playing XI. "The medical team is looking at that and are very much in touch with Hardik and the NCA (National Cricket Academy) as well. We're hoping to get an update in a couple of days," Mhambrey had said following India’s win against defending World Cup champions England.

In Pandya’s absence, the Indian team management decided to field five bowlers, with Suryakumar Yadav coming down to bat at number six. The move to include Yadav in the playing XI paid off as he scored 49 against England.

Though Pandya is a key component of the Indian side, the hosts have continued their undefeated streak to notch six consecutive wins. With 12 points from six games, India sit comfortably atop the standings. In their next match, India will line up against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

ALSO READ: