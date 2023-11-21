Harbhajan Singh's comment on Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty sparks social media row

DP World Tour Championship Diary: Mission accomplished, ‘I have got my PGA Card for Next Year'
Well done to Rory Mcilroy for winning the 2022 – 2023 Race to Dubai and to Nicolai Hojgaard for taking home the DP World Tour Championship trophy.
India’s dream World Cup run came to an end after they were defeated by Australia in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli’s wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, was among the celebrities spotted in the stands for the big game.
Anushka was joined by Athiya Shetty, who is married to KL Rahul. After the heartbreaking loss , a video of Anushka and Athiya having a conversation has surfaced online. The clip became a talking point after a former India cricketer made a controversial comment about the actresses.
In the now-viral video, one of the commentators can be heard saying, "The family members have superstition. Till the time these two are playing, they will sit at one place." To this, legendary India spinner Harbhajan Singh replied, "Yahi main soch raha tha ki baat cricket ki ho rahi hogi ya phir films ki... Kyunki cricket ke baare mein toh main jaanta nahi kitni samajh hogi, [I am wondering if they are talking about cricket or films... Because I am not sure how much knowledge they have about the game]."
The incident took place during the first innings when Kohli and Rahul were on the crease.
Harbhajan’s comment didn’t go down well with fans on the social media platform. It soon sparked a massive row and he was criticised. People have also asked Harbhajan to issue an apology.
A user said, “Harbhajan Singh what do you mean that the ladies understand cricket or not?? Please apologise immediately.”
“Harbhajan Singh seems to be subtly undermining the morale of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. It is suggested to remove Harbhajan Singh from the commentary role,” added another.
A few said that Harbhajan must apologise for “spreading lies.”
Apart from the cracker of a contest that unfolded on the field, several big names were present in the stands to witness the World Cup final. The list of prominent faces comprised legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and badminton icon Prakash Padukone, along with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more.
Despite the star-studded presence, Team India could not end up on the winning side against Australia. Batting first, hosts India reached 240. The target did not prove to be troublesome as the Aussies scored the winning runs with 42 balls to spare. With the six-wicket win against India, the Australian cricket team claimed the World Cup title for the sixth time.
