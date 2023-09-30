'Got goosebumps': Pakistan cricketer on India's welcome ahead of World Cup 2023

Australian opener dismissed for 34 as Khawaja completes 7,000 international runs
Pakistan Cricket Team landed in India two days ago after visa concerns, ahead of their warm up match against New Zealand.
The team stopped in Dubai first, before heading to Hyderabad, where they were welcomed with thunderous cheers.
Mohammad Rizwan, in a video uploaded by the Pakistan Cricket Board, today said that Indian and Pakistani people have love for each other, despite other factors. In the 3-minute long video, Rizwan spoke of the warm up match against New Zealand, playing on an Indian pitch, and the welcome the team received - among other things.
He said that whenever Indians approach the cricketers abroad, they do so with lots of love and affection, emphasising that the people of both nations are fond of each other.
Recalling the time he stepped out of the Indian airport in Hyderabad, he said: "We stepped out of the airport and the way people's cheers echoed, believe me, I felt like we had won the World Cup and had come back to Karachi or Lahore airport."
He said he later discussed this heartwarming moment with other players who thought the same, and even said that they "got goosebumps".
Finally, the star batter hoped that Pakistan could some day reciprocate the warmth towards India. He said, "I will always remember this and I hope that if India ever gets a chance to play in Pakistan, then we can reciprocate with more love."
