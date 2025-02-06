Gill leads the way as India beat England in first ODI

India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the first ODI against England. — AFP

Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel smashed half-centuries as India defeated England by four wickets in the opening one-day international on Thursday and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series that is a warmup for the Champions Trophy.

Chasing 249 for victory after Jos Buttler had scored 52 and Jacob Bethell contributed 51 to boost England's total following a wobble midway through the innings, India reached their target with 68 balls to spare.

Gill overcame cramp to make 87 and take India close to the finish line on a two-paced, turning wicket at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium after Patel scored 52 in a 108-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal came into the eleven after Virat Kohli was ruled out due to a sore right knee but was out for 15 following a probing early spell by Jofra Archer while out-of-form captain Rohit Sharma fell for two to Saqib Mahmood.

Iyer blasted two consecutive sixes off Archer in the seventh over en route to his entertaining fifty and after he departed for 59, Gill played a controlled knock with some exquisite shots on both sides but holed out to Mahmood late on.

Ravindra Jadeja (12 not out) and Hardik Pandya (nine not out) then took the hosts home.

England elected to bat after winning the toss and went into attack mode early when Phil Salt plundered 26 runs in the sixth over bowled by Harshit Rana, before the tourists cruised to 71 for no loss after eight overs.

India struck against the run of play when a mix-up led to Salt being run out for 43 while opening partner Ben Duckett was out for 32 after Jaiswal produced a brilliant running catch to hand fellow ODI debutant Rana his first wicket.