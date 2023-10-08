Gautam Gambhir World Cup column: Australia's batsmen could be dangerous against India

But I think the Aussies missed a trick by not including a traditional off-spinner like Nathan Lyon in their World Cup squad

Australia’s love for history and tradition is well-known and very well documented. The tradition to wear Baggy Green caps on first day of a Test match, having a dedicated team song.

They could have done well by adding one more blast from the past -- Nathan Lyon. I think the Aussies missed a trick here by not including a highly skilful, loopy and the traditional off-spinner like him in their World Cup squad.

Lyon last played an ODI in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against England. There he was pinched off 49 runs in 5 overs and went wicket-less. At 35, Lyon could have been a huge asset on Indian pitches. As a captain, I would have loved to be armed with his accuracy and bounce during those middle overs. I remember Lyon was not letting Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma step out earlier this year in Test matches. Not only that, in a long, high-profile tournament like World Cup his experience would have been handy for Pat Cummins. Plus Lyon is a typical Aussie cricketer. He is bloody competitive, may be more so because he doesn’t need an IPL contract!!!

Lyon’s absence hits me harder when I notice the venues where Aussies will be playing. They start today in Chennai, then play two games in Lucknow which during IPL earlier this year was a paradise for slow bowlers. Having said that the recently finished UP cricket league had some real batting-friendly pitches. Post that they also play in Ahmedabad, Pune and Mumbai. Lyon and Adam Zampa bowling in tandem could have been effective for the former world champions. The reasons may be forced but if India could have gone back to R Ashwin, Aussies too could have got Lyon in the mix.

For India, the worries are slightly different. I read that Gill is down Dengue and is doubtful today against Australia. His place should go to Ishan Kishan to open with Rohit. Virat Kohli continues at three followed by Shreyas Iyer at four, KL Rahul at number five and Hardik Pandya at number six. On paper, this lineup looks promising for India and intimidating for the opposition. Ravinder Jadeja, R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav are my three spinners followed by Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. I’d recommend to all the fans that look to back your bowlers as they are the ones who will get the Cup home while batsmen will play the supporting role.

This is the opening game for India so the hype and anticipation will be there. But frankly I do not think that competition-wise Australia are as big a threat. Their bowling looks pretty flat and unimaginative. Chennai heat will compound matters for them. It will be a great sight if India win the toss and bat first (and bat well). At the same time I have a lot of time for Aussie batting lineup. India will do well to respect them. They are a dangerous lot. I mean guys like Warner, Smith, Maxwell, Green all have the ability to take the game away from India. For a change this is a contest between Indian bowling and Australian batting. This surely defies tradition from India’s point of view as they have always relied heavily on their batters.(Gameplan/Dinesh Chopra Media)

