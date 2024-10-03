From UAE prodigy to starring for England, Mahika's meteoric rise

Talented left-arm pacer Mahika Gaur. — X

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 11:31 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 11:40 AM

Chaya Mughal was taken aback when the former captain of the UAE women’s cricket team saw a kid bowl with rare aggression in Dubai’s ICC Cricket Academy.

Mahika Gaur was that kid who just wanted to bowl fast, pitching the ball hard and asking batters some serious questions in that net session.

Mughal, a former India domestic player who has become the Women’s Cricket Development Officer in the Emirates Cricket Board following her retirement, had seen quite a lot of cricketers in her life.

Mahika Gaur with Chaya Mughal

But she had rarely seen someone so young trying to bowl so fast.

Eventually, that young girl was fast-tracked into the UAE senior team as she made her international debut on January 19, 2019 — less than two months before her 13th birthday.

But the tall left-arm pacer’s ability to bowl fast soon caught the attention of the national selectors of England, the country of her birth.

Last year, after playing 19 T20Is for the UAE, Mahika made the headlines when England picked her for a bilateral series against Sri Lanka.

The six-foot-four pacer was on track to lead the England attack in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the UAE where she had started her international career at 12.

But a side strain kept the 18-year-old out of the game, which nevertheless allowed her to complete the school exam in England.

The injury may have robbed her of a chance to make World Cup debut, but Mahika is back in Dubai where her parents still live.

No, she is not in town to spend time with her family.

The England cricket board brought her to the UAE to train alongside their World Cup team, who are hoping to break the stranglehold of their old enemy Australia in the global showpiece.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, the soft-spoken and mild-mannered Mahika opened up about why she loves to terrorise batters with her pace and the role played by the UAE in her growth as a cricketer.

Q. You must be disappointed at missing out on the World Cup due to that injury…

I was definitely upset about it, but I also understood it completely because I hadn’t really played much this summer and the fact that they still took me to Ireland (for a T20I game) and I still got to play over there was great for me and now I am here training with the team.

Q. How excited were you when you earned your first England call-up last year?

I was obviously very excited because I had been in Dubai for eight years and then the first year after I moved back to England, I got into The Hundred, which was really nice. I didn’t play, but I was part of the team (Manchester Original). Then last year, it all happened very fast, because I got to play in The Hundred, then on the last day of the tournament, I got a phone call from the England coach (Jon Lewis) to say that they wanted me for the Sri Lanka series (in August 2023). It was amazing because it was always my goal to play for England, but I didn’t expect it to happen so soon after moving back to England from Dubai. So, I was just very happy.

Q. You have played seven matches now for England, five T20Is and two ODIs, having played 19 T20 Internationals for the UAE which is an associate member of the ICC. So being part of an elite team like England, has anything changed in your life?

Mahika Gaur (centre) is seen taking a selfie with captain Chaya Mughal (right) and other teammates after UAE won a match.

I think the biggest change for me was to see how professional the environment was. England is one of the best teams in women’s cricket. So to see how hard everyone trains was amazing because I feel like coming from an associate team where it is different. Not everyone is a full-time cricketer, not everyone is completely committed to that (cricket) because they need to have a job as well. So I had never seen full-time professional athletes, how they train, how they go about what they do. So I think that was the biggest change for me to see that.

Q. So tell us how did fast bowling attract you? Batters normally don’t like facing fast bowlers and it’s not easy to be a fast bowler either because it’s physically so demanding…

My dad was a left-arm fast bowler (in his college days in India), so it was that skill he taught me when I was younger. He wasn’t amazingly successful, but I just learned by watching him bowl. He would never come to me and say that this is how you spin the ball. He always wanted to teach me how to bowl fast. Then I think watching cricket from a young age, I always found the fast bowlers exciting. And obviously my height gives me a great advantage.

Q. Who are your fast-bowling heroes, other than your dad, of course?

I loved watching Mitchell Starc bowl because obviously, he is a tall left-arm fast bowler. Then I think in England it's Jimmy Anderson, the way he maintained his fitness for so many years. I think that was amazing. He is a big inspiration. I can’t say that there has been one role model. There have been many throughout my life from who I would love to draw inspiration. Even when I was younger, my mum was a huge fan of (MS) Dhoni so we would always support Chennai in the IPL. Just loved the way he was always so calm. In women’s cricket Sarah Taylor was a big inspiration and training under her was a bit like a fan girl moment.