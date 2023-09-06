Former Sri Lanka spin bowler arrested for match-fixing

The Dubai 2023 International will be the last Para Badminton event of the season in the BWF calendar
Former Sri Lanka spin bowler Sachithra Senanayake was on Wednesday arrested for match-fixing by Sri Lanka police under a law aiming to stamp out rampant corruption in cricket.
The 38-year-old was taken into custody by a police unit investigating sports-related crimes, a police spokesman told AFP.
Formal charges were yet to be filed, but the spokesman said the arrest was in connection with an incident from the 2020 Lanka Premier League (LPL).
A court impounded Senanayake's passport last month during a police investigation into the allegations.
Senanayake, who last played for Sri Lanka in 2016, is accused of influencing two LPL players to fix matches in 2020.
Police said Senanayake is the first player to be prosecuted under a 2019 law that makes match-fixing a criminal offence.
A conviction could result in a maximum of 10 years in jail, a fine of up to 100 million rupees ($309,000) or both.
Former sports minister Harin Fernando introduced the tough new law after saying the International Cricket Council (ICC) considered Sri Lanka one of the most corrupt cricket nations.
Another former sports minister, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, told parliament in 2021 that match-fixing was rife in the country.
Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga in 2012 urged fans to boycott matches in protest against what he called "mismanagement, corruption and indiscipline" in the national team.
ALSO READ:
The Dubai 2023 International will be the last Para Badminton event of the season in the BWF calendar
The 17-year-old student from Dubai College upstaged a strong field led by Eva Giuliani in Thailand
Tanisha, 20, who started her badminton career in Dubai, moved to India six years ago
Garvit Yildiz & Dilek Yildiz claim second place on a countback at the Fire course
Kieron Pollard's squad dominate rivals to win maiden title in only their second attempt
Man United suffer embarrassing 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth as Villa edge to victory against Gunners
Ashiqur Shibli steals the batting highlights for the visitor in Match 3 at the ICC Academy grounds
‘Wish me luck, this will be life-changing for all the three qualifiers – whoever they are’