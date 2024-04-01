Former Indian cricketer asks crowd to 'behave' as fans boo Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and his teammate Rohit Sharma (L) gesture during the Indian Premier League (IPL) . Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 10:07 PM

Former India player turned cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar asked the Wankhede crowd to "behave" as fans booed Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya during the toss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Monday.

After being booed by the fans in Hyderabad, the MI skipper didn't receive a warm reception at the home ground, Wankhede Stadium, as fans continued booing the all-rounder.

When Manjrekar introduced Hardik as the MI skipper, the fans didn't shy away from expressing themselves as they booed the 30-year-old.

While introducing the captains of both teams during the toss, Manjrekar asked the crowd to "behave" as they continued to boo the newly appointed MI skipper for the third consecutive game.

"With the two captains with me, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, big round of applause, ladies and gentlemen. Behave!" Manjrekar said in a video posted by IPL on X.

Since Hardik replaced Rohit Sharma as MI skipper after returning to his original franchise following two seasons at the helm of the Gujarat Titans (GT), Hardik has faced jeers and boos from a section of fans while also facing scrutiny from former India players.

