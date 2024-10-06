Football legend Figo hails Abu Dhabi's status as global sports hub

Fans at the NBA Abu Dhabi game. — Supplied photo

Football and basketball legends came together for a unique evening of sporting entertainment on Saturday as part of the NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi inside the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Roared on by a jubilant crowd, the evening’s highlight was undoubtedly the ‘Clash of the Legends’, which featured Luís Figo, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos and a host of other stars of world football showcasing their skills on court.

The NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi treated fans to a packed schedule of entertainment.

Football greats Figo, Iker Casillas, and Roberto Carlos took on Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry, and Gerard Piqué in a light-hearted football-basketball hybrid match that had the crowd on their feet.

In a post-event interview, Portuguese legend Figo praised Abu Dhabi’s transformation into a global sports destination.

“Abu Dhabi has developed a lot since I first visited," said Figo, who first visited the Emirates in 2001. “I’m glad to see sports and entertainment becoming a reason for people to come here. It’s a great way to spend time, and I appreciate the local government’s investment in this area. The way they combine sport and entertainment is incredible – it’s really enjoyable to watch, especially live.”

Figo said he has witnessed the UAE’s impressive growth over the years, particularly in its infrastructure and event-hosting capabilities, praising Abu Dhabi's commitment to the sports industry and recognising the city’s ambition to become a premier destination for world-class sporting events.