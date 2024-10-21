Fans of Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan attacked during protest

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan: Photo: AFP file

A group of fans calling for Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to play in a farewell test against South Africa were attacked by rival protesters wielding sticks and bamboo on Sunday, police said.

Shakib was a member of parliament for the Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina, whose 15-year rule as prime minister ended in August with her fleeing to India following deadly protests.

Shakib, 37, has not been in the country since the protests began in July but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had assured him he would not be harassed on his return.

He was due to play in his final test match against South Africa in Dhaka starting later on Monday but has not returned home following public anger over his silence during the deadly protests.

Shakib earlier expressed his regret for not addressing the protests earlier but urged his supporters to attend the match.

Police said trouble began outside the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium when protesters opposed to Shakib's return for the match attacked his supporters.

"Army personnel quickly came and brought the situation under control," a police official said.