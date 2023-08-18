Exclusive: 'Well played, buddy'. UAE youngster earns praise from New Zealand star in Dubai T20

UAE's Aryansh Sharma celebrates after scoring a half century during the first T20 against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. — AFP

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 4:12 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 10:40 PM

On an unforgettable Thursday evening, Aryansh Sharma almost took the UAE to the brink of a historic win over New Zealand in the first match of the T20 series in Dubai.

With the stunning 43-ball 60, the 18-year-old UAE opening batsman kept the home team alive before his dismissal put the Kiwis firmly in control.

The Tim Southee-led New Zealand, which made 155 for six, eventually won the match by 19 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

But it was Aryansh’s fearless batting on his T20 debut that won every spectator’s heart at the Dubai International Stadium.

Aryansh, who grew up idolizing Virat Kohli, has now revealed that he also earned the appreciation of New Zealand star Mitchell Santner after his knock.

It was a 'small gesture' from the Kiwi spinner, but it was something Aryansh would never forget, especially after making a half-century on T20I debut against an ICC full-member team.

“I didn’t have a chat (with any New Zealand players after the match), but yeah there was a small gesture from Mitchell Santner. After I got out, he gave a pat on my back and he said, ‘well played’,” Aryansh told the Khaleej Times on Friday.

“And even when we were shaking hands with the New Zealand team after the match, he again said, ‘well played, buddy.’ That was very sweet of him.”

Despite losing his batting partners at regular intervals at the other end, Aryansh single-handedly kept the UAE in the hunt for a famous win until the 15th over when the home team needed 40 off 30 balls.

“I was planning to be more aggressive after the 13th over. Then Basil Hameed’s wicket fell and I was told to wait until the 15th over,” he said.

“I was calculating in my mind, we had 40 runs in the last five overs. I was confident of chasing it down. But on the last ball of the 15th over, my wicket fell. That was very unlucky.”

But the youngster was hugely satisfied with his effort and credited UAE coach Mudassar Nazar for his brilliant knock.

“Before the game I had a chat with Mudassar Sir. He asked me to stick to basics and not to take any pressure. He knew it was my debut and I was playing against an ICC full-member team. He knew that I had bit of nerves,” he said.

“But the way he spoke to me before the game, it gave me the confidence. So I backed my strength when I went out there and executed my plan.”

Aryansh went out and put on a nexhibiting of shot-making, hitting nine fours and a six against an attack featuring Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Santner and James Neesham.

“It was amazing, the shots that I managed to play against them. Jamieson, after the first over he bowled, he was getting a lot of bounce. I knew I had to stay on the back foot and play my shots. It was an amazing feeling to be able to play those shots,” said Aryansh who is now hoping to replicate his performance in the remaining two matches on August 19 and 20.

