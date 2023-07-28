England target early Aussie wickets after enduring tough day at The Oval

Australia, who lead 2-1 and will claim a first series win in England since 2001 if they avoid defeat, were 61-1, trailing by 222, at stumps on Day One

England's Harry Brook plays a shot. — AP

By AFP Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 12:18 AM

England's Harry Brook missed out on a maiden Test century against Australia as the visitors held the upper hand on the opening day of the fifth and final Ashes test at the Oval on Thursday.

This despite dropping five catches, missing a run out and creating 16 chances.

Brook, who had already hit three half centuries in the series, top-scored with an aggressive 85 as England were dismissed for 283 inside 55 overs.

Australia, who lead 2-1 and will claim a first series win in England since 2001 if they avoid defeat, were 61-1, trailing by 222, at the close with opener David Warner the man to fall.

Having won the toss and asked England to bat in murky conditions, Australia will be content with their day's work and will hope Usman Khawaja (26 not out) can lay the foundations for a first-innings lead on Friday.

Brook had earlier led a counter-attack after England had slipped to 73-3, but he fell in the afternoon session as the hosts lost four wickets for 28 runs.

Speaking to Sky Sports Brook said: "I think we've had a good day in the end. We were talking about 250 being a good score at about lunchtime so to get up to 280 we were pretty happy with.

"Australia are so persistent in their lengths, especially Pat Cummins. As soon as he gets a little bit out of the pitch, he's very tough to face - I felt like I got battered on the inner thigh pad all day!” he added.

"We ended up scoring at a decent rate but they were bowling really well.”

Commenting on what lies is store on day two Brook said: "Hopefully we can bowl some good lines and lengths tomorrow, get a couple of early wickets and see where the day goes."

With the Ashes already retained following the rain-marred contest at Old Trafford, Australia are desperate to silence those who say they have been lucky.

England, on the other hand, have a score to settle after being denied victory in Manchester when only 30 overs were possible on the last two days.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins finally won a toss and not surprisingly put England into bat.

Also unsurprising was the way in which England's openers, Ben Duckett in particular, went about their business, scoring at almost a run a ball in the opening hour.

Duckett struck Mitchell Stark for two boundaries in the fifth over, then flat-batted an 85mph Josh Hazlewood delivery to the ropes in the next, almost cutting fellow opener Zak Crawley in half at the non-striker's end.

The missed opportunities were not too costly for Australia as Duckett was out for a 41 off 41 balls, gloving a leg-side Marsh delivery behind to Alex Carey.

When Joe Root chopped on to Hazlewood having made only five, England were reeling and Brook was lucky when Carey dropped him off Cummins when he had made five.

Brook made the most of his reprieve with some rasping strokes, making 48 off 41 balls before lunch, including two fours and a six off Starc.

Australia made diligent progress with Warner and Khawaja rock solid before Woakes struck in the 17th over with Warner fending a delivery to a diving Crawley at second slip.

ALSO READ: