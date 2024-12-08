England skipper Stokes hails new generation after thumping Kiwis

England captain Ben Stokes (right) and Joe Root (centre) lead their team off the field after their series win. — AFP

Captain Ben Stokes said on Sunday that England's dominant displays in New Zealand shows they have quality in abundance coming through ahead of next year's Ashes.

The visitors clinched the three-Test series with a game to spare, crushing the Black Caps in Wellington by 323 runs to follow their emphatic eight-wicket win in Christchurch.

Joe Root scored a second innings century (106) before England's bowlers knocked over New Zealand for 259 in the final session of day three in Wellington, clinching a series on New Zealand soil for the first time since 2008.

With bowling greats Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad retired, Stokes said he was excited about the strike weapons now at his disposal.

Pace bowlers Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson, along with spinner Shoaib Bashir, have all been introduced to Test cricket this year.

Along with veteran seamer Chris Woakes, they outplayed their counterparts in New Zealand conditions.

"When you have a bowling attack like we've been able to field in these first two games, with the point of difference when it's required, is massive for us," Stokes said.

The lively Carse impressed on debut in Pakistan in October and has taken 25 wickets in his first four Tests at an average below 17.

Atkinson, who bagged a hat-trick in Wellington, has been consistently impressive since taking 12 wickets on debut against the West Indies at Lord's in July.

"It's great to see the guys who we see having a very long future and being the main crop of bowlers for us going forward doing really well and being exposed to different conditions," said Stokes.

"Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson have been so good for us in the time that they've been out there playing for England.

"And now they have some unbelievable experience under their belts."