England close in on big win in Anderson farewell

England's James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Alick Athanaze. — Reuters

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 11:32 PM

West Indies limped to 79-6 at the close on the second day of the first test against England at Lord's on Thursday, trailing their hosts by 171 runs and heading for a heavy defeat.

Half-centuries by Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith lifted England to a first-innings total of 371 before James Anderson, playing his 188th and last test match, bowled Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite with a fine delivery that jagged back.

Kirk McKenzie, Mikyle Louis and Kavem Hodge fell cheaply and only a battling partnership between Alick Athanaze and Jason Holder ensured the game went into a third day.

Anderson dismissed Athanaze for 22, however, and Gus Atkinson snared Holder for 20 with the final ball of the day to leave Joshua Da Silva unbeaten on eight.

England had resumed on 189-3 in the morning and Brook batted with attacking intent, reaching his 12th fifty in 13 tests before getting in a tangle over a short ball from Alzarri Joseph and skying a catch to wicketkeeper Da Silva.

Ben Stokes was bowled by Gudakesh Motie for four with a ball that spun sharply and struck the England captain's middle stump.

Root eased to his 62nd test fifty and looked completely untroubled until just before lunch when Motie produced another fine turning delivery to bowl him for 68.

The 23-year-old Smith, making his test debut, shared a 52-run partnership with Chris Woakes who was caught at square leg off Jayden Seales for 23.

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson, who took seven West Indies first-innings wickets on his debut, fell first ball to Holder and Smith went on the attack, hitting two big sixes and eight fours in the sunshine to underline his potential.

"We are close to a perfect position. We wanted to start the summer strongly and get on the front foot which we have done. That wicket from the last ball has given us some momentum," Smith told the BBC.

"I've always worked towards playing for England, so I'm just taking it all in. I've loved it so far, it is the most amazing feeling having the backing of all the team to go out there and perform."

Shoaib Bashir was run out by a brilliant throw from Louis and Smith became Seales' fourth victim when he holed out to McKenzie on the mid-wicket boundary.