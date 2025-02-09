'Emotional' Karunaratne eyes coaching career after Test farewell

The veteran opening batsman Karunaratne was given the honour of bowling the final few balls as Australia wrapped up a nine-wicket win
Australia's Usman Khawaja (second left) congratulates Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne (second right) after the end of the second Test. — AFP
Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne said on Sunday it had been "a very emotional day" after his 100th and final Test ended with a defeat to Australia.
The veteran opening batsman Karunaratne was given the honour of bowling the final few balls as Australia wrapped up a nine-wicket win and series sweep before lunch on the fourth day in Galle.
"It has been a long career -- after my family and friends, I was spending most time with my teammates," he said.
"I am leaving them, but this team will be always in my heart."
The 36-year-old former skipper was a rock at the top of the Sri Lankan order for more than a decade, but had gone 25 innings without a century.
He said that after a playing career with "lots of happy memories" he now wanted to spend time with his family, and move into coaching.
"I intend to take up coaching," he said on
Sunday. "I want to get qualified ... I will start coaching either here or overseas.
Meanwhile, a clinical Australia took a little over three days to pound Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the second Test and complete a 2-0 series sweep.
Australia's first series victory in Sri Lanka since 2011 is a timely boost for a team that will be defending their World Test Championship (WTC) title in the final against South Africa in June.
Australia were in the box seat having taken a decisive lead of 157 in the spin-dominated contest at the Galle International Stadium.
When the fourth day's play started, the touring side needed 25 minutes to claim the last two Sri Lankan wickets and bowl out the hosts for 231 in their second innings.
Steve Smith's men returned to chase down the 75-run target, losing the lone wicket of opener Travis Head.
Usman Khawaja (27) and Marnus Labuschagne (26) guided Australia to victory with Karunaratne bowling the last over.