Dubai: New WT20 World Cup champion to emerge today as South Africa, New Zealand clash in final

Photo: ICC/X

A new champion will emerge in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, as South Africa and New Zealand face off in the final.

Both teams have exceeded expectations to reach this stage, demonstrating resilience, skill, and determination throughout the tournament.

South Africa, runners-up in the 2023 edition, are aiming to go one step further and lift the coveted trophy. Meanwhile, New Zealand, who were runners-up in both 2009 and 2010, are equally determined to break their finals curse and claim their first T20 World Cup title.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Both sides have been exceptional during the tournament, and the final promises an exciting clash between two teams eager to secure their maiden T20 World Cup crown.

If the rest of the tournament is any indication, cricket fans are in for a thrilling conclusion.

Full of twists and turns, the tournament's bragging rights and trophy will once again head south of the equator — this time to either South Africa or New Zealand — after the Proteas' emphatic win over defending champions Australia.

On the other side of the draw, New Zealand made headlines by thrashing India in their opening match and holding their nerve in a semi-final win over the West Indies.

New Zealand are looking to claim their second ICC trophy, their first being the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2000. South Africa, on the other hand, are hoping to break their title drought and secure their first-ever ICC trophy.

Reflecting on the potential victory, Chloe Tryon said, as quoted by the ICC, "It would mean so much. We've had incredible support back home, and we really want to unite the country. We wish the whole nation could be here with us, but we've got plenty of South Africans cheering us on from the stands. Honestly, I don't think words can describe how much it would mean to us."

"We're playing for everyone — our families, friends, and all those back home gathering in different places to watch and support us. It would be such a special moment. Hopefully, we can make it happen on Sunday," she added.