Dubai: India beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup

India produced a clinical performance to beat arch-rivals Pakistan by six.wickets in their second match at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Backed by the passionate support of their fans who massively outnumbered the Pakistani supporters in the stands, India reduced their rivals to 105 for eight in 20 overs, thanks to an impressive spell from medium pacer Arundhati Reddy (4-0-19-3).
Reddy was well-supported by Shreyanka Patil who took two wickets for 12 runs in four overs.
In reply, India reached the target in the 19th over, losing four wickets as opener Shafali Verma top-scored with 32 and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made 29 before retiring hurt.
Reddy was named the player of the match for her match-winning spell.
"I have been bowling with the new ball lately. We had a good powerplay, Renuka and myself. We got a good start with the ball. I have worked a lot on my T20 bowling in all stages and it is helping me," she said.
"Day's game it is hot, but we are used to this. I was trying to attack the stumps and that was my focus."
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana blamed the batters for the team's defeat.
"We were not up to the mark in the batting. We were 10-15 runs short," she said.
"Hopefully next match I will go up the order."
Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana, India's star batter who scored only seven on Sunday, credited the team's discipline for the win.
"We followed the plans. In the field we were very good. Better start with the bat would have been good, but we will take that win," she said.
"Me and Shafali could not time the ball. We didn't want to end up losing a lot of wickets. We were a little calculative."
Despite the intense afternoon heat, 16,000 fans turned up to witness the first India-Pakistan clash in women's cricket in the UAE.
With the impressive win, India are now back in race for a semifinal spot following their shock defeat to New Zealand in their opening Group A game on Friday.
Pakistan, who won their first match against Sri Lanka on Thursday, face another tough test against six-time champions Australia in their next game on Friday at the same stadium.
India, on the other hand, will have a score to settle in their next game against Sri Lanka who had beaten them in Asia Cup final early this year.
Meanwhile, the West Indies (101/4 in 11.4 overs) beat Scotland (99 for eight in 20 overs) by six wickets in Sunday's second match on the same ground.
Scores in brief
India v Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Pakistan 105 for eight in 20 overs (Nida Dar 28, Muneeba Ali 17; Arundhati Reddy 3/19, Shreyanka Patil 2/12)
India 108 for four in 18.5 overs (Shafali Verma 32, Harmanpreet Kaur 29 retired hurt; Fatima Sana 2/23, Omaima Sohail 1/17)
Result: India won by six wickets
