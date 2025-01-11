Dubai: ILT20 kicks off with fireworks as Bollywood stars headline opening ceremony

As the ILT20 kicked off today at the Dubai International Stadium, fans were in for a treat with Bollywood superstars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Sonam Bajwa headlining an opening ceremony, with a stunning fireworks display.

Following the opening ceremony, anticipation soared for the season opener that will see Dubai Capitals host defending champions, MI Emirates in a thrilling rematch of last year’s final.

The opening ball of the season was bowled at 7.30pm local time with MI Emirates winning the toss and choosing to bowl first.