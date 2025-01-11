Dubai Capitals primed for ILT20 Season 3 campaign with star-studded lineup

David Warner of Dubai Capitals. Photo: Supplied /ILT20

The Dubai Capitals aim to dominate the third season of the DP World ILT20 with a formidable combination of international firepower and tactical depth. The franchise has retained the core performers and bolstered the side with strategic new acquisitions, including players like Ben Dunk, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Hemang Badani, head coach of Dubai Capitals, is proud of the "balance" they have achieved for the upcoming season.

"Our core players do gives us the depth and versatility needed to tackle any challenge. Our preparation has been intense, and I'm confident in our ability to compete at the highest level," Badani said.

The batting lineup showcases impressive ability with David Warner, Jake Fraser McGurk and Ben Dunk bringing their wealth of experience, complemented by Sam Billings' big-hitting abilities. The middle order finds its backbone in the likes of Rovman Powell, Najibullah Zadran, Shai Hope, and the talented young Aryaman Varma, each bringing their own brand of dynamism.

Captain Sikandar Raza, who has been in fine form in international cricket, will look to lead by example with the bat and ball. The Capitals can call upon the experienced Dasun Shanaka alongside the young players Garuka Sanketh and Farhan Khan, who not only help provide balance but also flexibility.

The bowling department sees a potent mix of pace and spin, with Oliver Stone, Scott Kuggeleijn, Obed McCoy and Zahir Khan leading the pace battery, while Sharafuddin Ashraf offers a crucial spin option. The addition of Gulbadin Naib and Shahrukh Ahmed is also valuable as both can play game-changing hands when needed.

Sikandar Raza, sharing his thoughts on the campaign ahead, said: "Playing with this talented group of players is a privilege, and I'm excited about what we can achieve together. The squad has a perfect blend of power-hitters, technically sound batsmen, and versatile bowlers. We've got multiple match-winners in our ranks, and I'm particularly impressed with how the team has bonded during our preparation phase."

The Dubai Capitals kick off their season with challenging encounters against MI Emirates on January 11 and 13, promising high-voltage cricket in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. They then face Sharjah Warriors on January 17 in what promises to be an exciting derby clash in Sharjah. A quick turnaround sees them taking on the Gulf Giants on January 18 in Sharjah, followed by a crucial match against the Desert Vipers on January 20th in Dubai.

Dubai Capitals' complete squad