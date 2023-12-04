Delhi Bulls slump to lowest score in Abu Dhabi T10 history

Chamika Karunaratne celebrates a wicket. — Abu Dhabi T10

Published: Mon 4 Dec 2023, 10:03 PM

Akeal Hosein and Chamika Karunaratne bowled out Delhi Bulls for a paltry 31 runs in 9.3 overs to give New York Strikers a thumping 67 runs victory in the 18th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Bulls’ total was the lowest ever in Abu Dhabi T10 history with the previous lowest score being 46 all out by Northern Warriors against Qalandars in 2019.

Though Delhi Bulls restricted New York Strikers to 98 for 4 in 10 overs despite Rahmanulla Gurbaz’s unbeaten 49 and Odean Smith’s unconquered 25, they put on an embarrassing batting display.

Four of their batters got out for duck, and except for Ravi Bopara (16) none of the other batters reached double figures. Hosein returned with figures of 3 for 7 while Karunarate bagged three wickets for six runs.

New York Strikers also displaced Delhi Bulls from the top of the table to clinch the top slot. Bulls who began with three consecutive victories were also defeated by Samp Army in their last match and have slipped to the third slot.

New York’s batting star Gurbaz’s unbeaten 49 had come off 24 balls with two boundaries and five sixes.

Smith’s unbeaten 25 was scored off 15 balls with one boundary and two sixes. Gurbaz and Smith had put on an unbeaten 67 runs off 27 balls for the fifth wicket.

Brief scores:

New York Strikers beat Delhi Bulls by 67 runs. New York Strikers 98 for 4 in 10 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 49n.o, Odean Smith 25n.o, Wasim Akram 2 for 15) Delhi Bulls 31 in 9.3 overs (Akeal Hosein 3 for 7, Chamika Karunaratne 3 for 6)