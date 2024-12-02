Deccan Gladiators clinch Abu Dhabi T10 title

Deccan Gladiators players celebrate their win. — X

Deccan Gladiators produced a superlative performance to clinch the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 title, with a thumping eight-wicket win over Morrisville Samp Army in the final at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This was Deccan Gladiators' third T10 triumph, following their wins in the 2021 and 2022 editions of the tournament.

The Gladiators also finished runners-up last season.

But on Sunday, Morrisville Samp Army had no answers to their brilliance in the final as the Gladiators raced to the target of 105 in just 6.5 overs, losing only two wickets.

Opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore (56 not out off 21 balls, five fours and four sixes) was the hero with the bat, while skipper Nicholas Pooran made 28 off 10 balls.

Earlier, Gladiators restricted Morrisville Samp Army 104 for seven in 10 overs despite South African superstar Faf du Plessis' 23-ball 34.

Richard Gleeson was the most successful bowler for the winners with a spell of 2-0-16-2.

Morrisville Samp Army had earlier sealed a spot in the final with five-wicket win over the Delhi Bulls in Qualifier 2.

Chasing a total of 90, USA international Andries Gous faced the heat from Delhi Bulls bowling attack but stuck to the end to set up the win for his side, playing a crucial 38-run knock.

The right-handed batter kept going despite wickets tumbling on the other end, and ensured he remained his composure after being struck on the helmet by Pakistan speedster Salman Irshad.

But the game turned around with Irshad picking up two consecutive wickets of Gous and Karim Janat, and suddenly, Samp Army found themselves in a tough spot, needing 30 runs to win in three overs with just five wickets.

England's Jack Taylor and Pakistan's veteran batter Imad Wasim ensured they keep the scoreboard ticking along. After settling themselves with a few deliveries, the two players started dealing in boundaries, and finished off the chase in style with three balls to spare. Taylor's 23 not out off 11 balls were enough to take Morrisville through to the final as they won the match by five wickets. Earlier, Delhi Bulls were rocked by a tremendous bowling performance from Samp Army as Sri Lankan international Isuru Udana and Afghanistan spinner Amir Hamza combined to dismantle the Bulls' solid batting line-up. While Udana picked up three wickets for 17 runs in his two overs, Hamza picked up two wickets for 22 runs. The left-arm pacer was also named the man of the match for his efforts. Samp Army restricted the Bulls to 89/7 in 10 overs, setting themselves up for an easy chase, and comfortably completed it with five balls to spare. ALSO READ: Bumrah will go down as one of the greatest fast bowlers in history, says Head Rugby: Fiji, Australia win Dubai 7s titles