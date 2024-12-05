Cult hero Boland back, Marsh fit to bowl for Australia

Australia's captain Pat Cummins speaks to the media during a press conference at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, a day before the start of the second Test cricket match against India. — AFP

Scott Boland will replace injured paceman Josh Hazlewood in Australia's sole change for the second Test against India, while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been passed fit to bowl, captain Pat Cummins confirmed on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Boland will play his first Test since last year's Ashes in England when he fronts up for the pink ball match at the Adelaide Oval starting on Friday.

Boland has been a fan favourite in Australia since his 2021 Test debut at the age of 32 when he took an innings haul of 6-7 at his home Melbourne Cricket Ground to drive the hosts to a big win over England.

Cummins said Adelaide conditions suited the big Victorian quick.

"Traditionally here, there is normally a little bit of nip, which obviously suits Scotty quite well," Cummins told media at the Adelaide Oval.

"All of last summer he was geared up to go, but no one fell over.

"It feels like it's been quite a while (since Boland has played). As a captain, it's pretty awesome to have someone like Scotty come straight in.

"You know he can bowl a huge amount of overs if needed, he is super consistent and has performed at this level."

Australia's Nathan McSweeney bats in the net during a training session at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, a day before the start of the second Test cricket match against India. — AFP

Australia trail 1-0 in the five-Test series against India after being thrashed in the Perth opener by 295 runs.

Marsh pulled up sore after bowling 17 overs at Perth Stadium, prompting selectors to add uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster to the squad as injury cover.

Cummins said he expected Marsh to bowl at some stage in the day-night Test despite carrying a reported back injury and not bowling at training. "I'm guessing at some point, he will be required. It's not a huge concern, you would probably need to speak to the physio," said Cummins. "He will ... prioritise his overs for the game instead of in the nets." Australia's capitulation in Perth triggered damning assessments of the team's performance in home media. Another loss in Adelaide would mean three home Test defeats in succession for the hosts for the first time since 1988. Cummins said his team tried not to pay much attention to the criticism and had shown they could bounce back when under pressure in the past. "We've been in similar situations, whether it's World Cups or other series, in must-win situations," said Cummins.

"We know that we weren't at our best and have a few things to work on."