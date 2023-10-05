Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule: Complete list of fixtures, timings, venues

Getting there in the morning and standing amid thousands of people, it was an out-of-the-world feeling, said Indian expat Utpal Baruah
The anticipation is palpable, the stakes are high, and the cricketing world is ready to witness the grand spectacle that is the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. As the tournament kicks off today (on October 5), passionate fans and cricket enthusiasts around the globe are poised for thrilling encounters, nail-biting moments, and unforgettable memories.
With 10 nations battling it out in 48 matches across 46 action-packed days, hosted at 10 distinctive venues, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 promises to be a cricket extravaganza like no other. Here, we present the complete list of fixtures, timings, and venues for this epic sporting event.
|MATCH NO.
|MATCH
|DATE
|TIME (UAE local time)
|VENUE
|1
|England vs New Zealand
|Oct 5
|12:30 pm
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|Oct 6
|12:30 pm
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|3
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Oct 7
|9am
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|4
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Oct 7
|12:30 pm
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|5
|India vs Australia
|Oct 8
|12:30 pm
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|6
|New Zealand vs Netherlands
|Oct 9
|12:30 pm
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|7
|England vs Bangladesh
|Oct 10
|9am
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|8
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Oct 10
|12:30 pm
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|9
|India vs Afghanistan
|Oct 11
|12:30 pm
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|10
|Australia vs South Africa
|Oct 12
|12:30 pm
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|11
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Oct 13
|12:30 pm
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|12
|India vs Pakistan
|Oct 14
|12:30 pm
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|13
|England vs Afghanistan
|Oct 15
|12:30 pm
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|14
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Oct 16
|12:30 pm
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|15
|South Africa vs Netherlands
|Oct 17
|12:30 pm
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|16
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Oct 18
|12:30 pm
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|17
|India vs Bangladesh
|Oct 19
|12:30 pm
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|18
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Oct 20
|12:30 pm
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|19
|Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
|Oct 21
|9am
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|20
|England vs South Africa
|Oct 21
|12:30 pm
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|21
|India vs New Zealand
|Oct 22
|12:30 pm
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|22
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|Oct 23
|12:30 pm
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|23
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Oct 24
|12:30 pm
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|24
|Australia vs Netherlands
|Oct 25
|12:30 pm
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|25
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Oct 26
|12:30 pm
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|26
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|Oct 27
|12:30 pm
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|27
|Australia vs New Zealand,Australia vs New Zealand
|Oct 28
|9am
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|28
|Netherlands vs Bangladesh
|Oct 28
|12:30 pm
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|29
|India vs England
|Oct 29
|12:30 pm
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|30
|Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|Oct 30
|12:30 pm
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|31
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Oct 31
|12:30 pm
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|32
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Nov 1
|12:30 pm
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|33
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Nov 2
|12:30 pm
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|34
|Netherlands vs Afghanistan
|Nov 3
|12:30 pm
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|35
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Nov 4
|9am
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|36
|England vs Australia
|Nov 4
|12:30 pm
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|37
|India vs South Africa
|Nov 5
|12:30 pm
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|38
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|Nov 6
|12:30 pm
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|39
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|Nov 7
|12:30 pm
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|40
|England vs Netherlands
|Nov 8
|12:30 pm
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|41
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Nov 9
|12:30 pm
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|42
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|Nov 10
|12:30 pm
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|43
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Nov 11
|9am
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|44
|England vs Pakistan
|Nov 11
|12:30 pm
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|45
|India vs Netherlands
|Nov 12
|12:30 pm
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|1st Semi-Final
|1st team v 4th team (on points table)
|Nov 15
|12:30 pm
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|2nd Semi-Final
|2nd team v 3rd team (on points table)
|Nov 16
|12:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|FINAL
|Nov 19
|12:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
ALSO READ:
Getting there in the morning and standing amid thousands of people, it was an out-of-the-world feeling, said Indian expat Utpal Baruah
Ketema clocked an unofficial women's world record debut, finishing in a fantastic 2:16:07
Jona, who was born in Bato, Leyte, Philippines, says she could never thank her mother enough for making her a mentally strong person
The 25 year-old Ethiopian became the eighth fastest women in marathon history
Milana Rozhko clinched the gross category while the overall girl’s category was won by Fatma Kalbat
Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver aims to get the best from Prodrive Hunter with a long battle still ahead in Saudi
Fans use phone torches and lighters to illuminate the final green as the South African finishes in style with a birdie
The tourists was 12 for two in four overs when rain interrupted play. A steady downpour ensured there was no further action