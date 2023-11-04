Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain stops play between Pakistan and New Zealand

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman. — PTI

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 3:46 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 3:47 PM

Rain stopped play during the World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Pakistan were going strong in pursuit of New Zealand 401 and were 160-1 with opener Fakhar Zaman racing to a century, when the rains came down. Captain Babar Azam was on 47.

Pakistan still need 242 runs from 28.3 overs. The DLS par score after 21.3 overs is 150 and Pakistan are 10 runs ahead.

Earlier, Rachin Ravindra hit his third century of the tournament while Kane Williamson just missed a hundred as New Zealand racked up 401-6.

