Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman makes history, creates new record

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman made history on Saturday by smashing the fastest century for his country in World Cup history.

Zaman accomplished this landmark against New Zealand at Bengaluru.

Zaman reached his century in 63 balls, beating Imran Nazir's record of a 95-ball ton in the 2007 World Cup. Since his return to the side against Bangladesh, in which he smashed an attacking 81 in 74 balls, the opener has stamped his authority at the top of the order with his attacking strokeplay.

The fastest World Cup century ever is by Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, coming in just 40 balls against the Netherlands in Delhi in this year's tournament.

