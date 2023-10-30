Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan's chance to keep faint hopes alive

England midfielder netted an injury-time volley to continue his fairytale Real career in style
Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have disappointed their legion of fans with mediocre performances this World Cup, Pakistan perhaps more so since they were highly regarded, at the start of the tournament, to make it to the semifinals.
They still might, but it’s a very long shot and frankly only a mathematical possibility. It entails winning not only their remaining matches, but also a series of diabolical upsets that keeps New Zealand, South Africa or Australia from making the cut.
Pakistan have only to blame themselves for being in this harrowing situation. With two wins at the start, the beginning was bright, but after that came a string of losses, including one against Afghanistan, that pulled them down to this precarious position.
This was caused as much by timidity in approach as below-par performances with bat, ball and in fielding. Key players, the big guns, failed to fire, putting Pakistan into this dire situation.
In the previous match against South Africa, Pakistan’s performance perked up, in batting and bowling. Grit, determination and stomach for a fight, all missing in earlier important matches, were in evidence.
Unfortunately, this time luck deserted them, resulting in another loss. But as the truism goes, 'good teams make their own luck', and Pakistan had been anything but good this tournament.
Bangladesh’s campaign, mired in internecine politics even before the tournament started, never took off.
They have some high quality players likeLitton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahim,, but looked terribly low on commitment and cohesiveness.
Given this backdrop, disastrous results were almost inevitable.
Tuesday's match:
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
12:30 pm UAE Time
Teams:
Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Salman Ali Agha, 8 Usama Mir, 9 Mohammad Wasim/Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf.
Bangladesh (possible): 1 Litton Das, 2 Tanzid Hasan, 3 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 5 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 6 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 7 Mahmudullah, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Shoriful Islam.
Head-to-head:
Matches: 38
Pakistan wins: 33
Bangladesh wins: 5
