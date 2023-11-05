Cricket World Cup 2023: Indian bowlers trash South Africa after Virat Kohli's record knock

Hasan Raza had earlier raised questions about how only Indian fast bowlers have managed to swing the ball in the World Cup
Some fiery bowling from Indian bowlers rattled the South African batters to maintain their unbeaten run in the 2023 International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI Cricket World Cup match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
India's bowling attack, led by Ravindra Jadeja, managed to dismiss the Proteas' batters for a mere 83 runs. Jadeja took five wickets, while Mohammed Shami picked two as the South African batters crumbled chasing 327.
On his 35th birthday, Virat Kohli on Sunday equalled Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 ODI centuries in the World Cup match against South Africa. The batter scored an unbeaten 101 against South Africa as India reached 326-5 in their group game.
Together with Shreyas Iyer (77) he shared a third-wicket partnership of 134 after India captain Rohit Sharma (40) had won the toss on what turned out to be a tricky pitch.
Rohit Sharma, who played a blistering 40-run knock off only 24 balls, opted to bat after he won the toss.
