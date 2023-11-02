Cricket World Cup 2023: India post mammoth 357-8 against Sri Lanka

India's Virat Kohli. — AFP

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 4:36 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 4:52 PM

Opener Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer missed out on centuries but India racked up a mammoth 357-8 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Gill scored 92, while Kohli who missed out on equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries (49), made 88. Iyer scored 82.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to field against unbeaten hosts India who can seal a semifinal place with victory.

India, the only team yet to lose a match at this World Cup, were unchanged with captain Rohit Sharma happy to bat first on his Wankhede Stadium home ground, where South Africa piled up 399 after being sent in by struggling champions England earlier in the tournament.

"I would have batted first," said Rohit. "It's a good pitch...Under lights, it will be nice for our seamers to bowl.

"It's a great honour to captain India at the World Cup (on a ground) where I've grown up playing.

"As a team, we thrive on getting better. Obviously, it's important for us to not get carried away and it's important to stay balanced."

Sri Lanka made one change from the side that suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Afghanistan, with leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha in for Dhananjaya de Silva.

Mendis's men have lost four of their six games in the 10-team tournament.

"I think batting second is better than batting first. The players have done well in a couple of matches and are giving their best. It's a very important three games (coming up) for us," said Mendis.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wkt), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (capt/wkt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

