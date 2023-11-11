UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Cricket World Cup 2023: England win toss, opt to bat against Pakistan

The match is taking place at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Published: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 12:10 PM

Last updated: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 12:11 PM

England won the toss and elected to bat first in their World Cup match against Pakistan, held in the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

The match is set to begin at 12.30pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Playing XIs:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq

Web Desk

More news from Sports