Cricket legends pay tribute to Zimbabwean icon Heath Streak

Zimbabwean bowler Heath Streak reacts after getting six Indian wickets during the second day of the second Test in Harare in 2005. — AFP file

Published: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 6:51 PM

The cricket fraternity paid glowing tribute to former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak who died of colon and liver cancer at the age of 49 on Sunday.

Streak was the all-time leading Test wicket-taker for his country, bagging 216 wickets and scoring 1,990 runs in 65 Tests between 1993-2005.

He had been undergoing treatment in Johannesburg.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar led the tributes on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Deeply pained to learn of Heath Streak's demise. While he was a big, muscular & strong guy, his agility and deceptive bowling, combined with his fielding prowess, were truly remarkable. The cricketing fraternity will feel his absence. Rest in peace, Heath," Tendulkar wrote on Sunday.

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram said he lost a good friend in Streak.

"Sad to hear about lovely friend Heath Streak’s untimely death at just 49 years of age. I played a lot of cricket against him and liked his fierce competitive nature. On one trip we stayed at his farm house and he was a generous host ... a thorough gentleman he was, and will be sorely missed. Rest in Peace friend," Wasim wrote.

Streak was appointed Zimbabwe's bowling coach after his retirement, followed by spells with Bangladesh and twice Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

He returned to coach Zimbabwe in 2016 but resigned after his team failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

During his 12-year international career, Streak also played 189 one-day internationals and took 239 wickets.

He was also good enough batsman who scored a Test hundred against the West Indies in 2003.

"Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Heath Streak. Love and prayers are with Streaky’s family. So many fond memories of time spent together , none more so than him opening up his home to me to share a Potjie with his family during my first county stint at Warickshire. A wonderful man and cricketer. Rest well Streaky," former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara wrote on X.

Streak was an outstanding fast bowler and capable batsman. He was a key member of Zimbabwe teams that were competitive against cricket's bigger nations in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"Sad to hear the passing away of #HeathStreak. He was a prominent figure in the rise of Zimbabwe cricket in the late 90’s and early 2000’s and very competitive. Heartfelt Condolences to his family and friends," former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag wrote on X. (with inputs from Reuters)

