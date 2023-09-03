Cricket legend Heath Streak passes away, aged 49, less than 2 weeks after death hoax; wife confirms

Trio return from maternity leave as the entry list and the first tranche of wild cards are announced for the season's first Grand Slam from Jan 14 - 28, 2024
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak died on Sunday at the age of 49, his family confirmed on social media.
Streak, who played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe from 1993-2005, was battling liver cancer for a long time.
"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones," wrote Streak's wife Nadine on Facebook.
"He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again," Nadine added.
A few days ago, former Zimbabwe fast bowler Henry Olonga announced the demise of Streak on social media, only to deny it hours later after a message from his captain, but by then condolence messages by several former cricketers had surfaced.
"RIP Streaky," Olonga wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.
In Test cricket, Streak claimed 216 wickets and scored one century and 11 half-centuries for Zimbabwe. In 189 ODIs, he bagged 239 wickets and made 2,943 runs with 13 fifties. He is the highest wicket-taker for Zimbabwe by a long margin in both Tests and ODIs.
In 68 ODIs as captain, he led Zimbabwe to win in 18 and lost 47 while three finished without any result. In 21 Tests, Streak captained Zimbabwe to wins in four while they lost 11 and drew six.
ALSO READ:
Trio return from maternity leave as the entry list and the first tranche of wild cards are announced for the season's first Grand Slam from Jan 14 - 28, 2024
A big shout out to Head Pro Adrian Harris for helping out and carrying my bag as I prepared for the big week in Abu Dhabi
Biggest hitters are likely to see the distance they can power tee shots pegged back after the R&A and US Golf Association announce changes
New captain Shan Masood's task made even more difficult by a depleted bowling attack ahead of three-match series
The former Indian cricketer will be the chairperson of the panel while BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been named as its convenor
A 2-1 home defeat by Fortaleza in their final league match of the season meant they dropped out of Serie A, Brazil's top flight football league
Rain washes out second day's play as the Black Caps trail by 117 runs in Dhaka
Pochettino 'not disappointed' in Chelsea performance despite Wednesday's defeat at Old Trafford