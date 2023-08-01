'Cheap editing': 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup poster faces online criticism

'No one thought this many top players would play in Saudi': Man City's Guardiola reacts after Mahrez exit
The International Cricket Council (ICC)’s official poster for the 2023 Men’s World Cup has triggered an online debate, with a section of fans questioning its aesthetics. The poster released last month features the captains of all ten teams taking part in the tournament, which will kick off on October 5.
In the poster, Australia captain Pat Cummins, Pakistan captain Babar Azam, South Africa’s Temba Bavuma, India’s Rohit Sharma, Afghanistan’s captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka, New Zealand’s Tom Latham, Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal, England’s captain, Jos Buttler, and Netherlands’ Scott Edwards are seen posing with the World Cup trophy with Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in the background.
The poster, shared on July 11, failed to impress a large section of cricket enthusiasts on social media. While some called it a display of “cheap editing”, others admonished what they called the use of artificial intelligence.
“Sad to learn that accounts associated with Sports are using AI, instead of real pics,” a user wrote.
“We went from getting the WC schedule 13 months in advance to getting last-minute changes in a schedule that got announced 2 months before. No theme song, no hype. The captains' posters went from this to this. You can't name a bigger downgrade,” a person wrote comparing the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 poster with a group photo of the team captains taken last year.
A user stated, “Looks like they were almost making last year's finalists New Zealand out of the photo frame”.
However, a section of fans didn't mind the aesthetics and predicted their top teams while retweeting the poster.
Current title holder England will face New Zealand on October 5 in the Ahmedabad city of India’s western state of Gujarat. The city will also host the final match on November 19.
