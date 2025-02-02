Champions Trophy in Dubai: India's Rohit, Kohli have 'massive role', says Gambhir

India's Virat Kohli (R) pats captain Rohit Sharma. Photo: AFP

India coach Gautam Gambhir said Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have much to offer the team despite their poor run of form in recent matches, stressing the veteran duo will play a key role in this month's Champions Trophy.

Captain Rohit and batter Kohli were both part of the test team that suffered a 3-0 series sweep at home by New Zealand followed by a 3-1 hammering in Australia which ended their decade-long hold on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Following the defeat to Australia, both players returned to domestic cricket in a bid to rediscover their best form.

"I think both Rohit and Virat, they add so much value to the dressing room. They add so much value to Indian cricket as well. They've got to play a massive role (in the Champions Trophy)," Gambhir told reporters on Saturday.

"And I've said it before as well, those guys are so hungry, they want to play for the country. They have the passion to play for the country and deliver for the country."

India are in Group A in the Champions Trophy and meet Bangladesh in Dubai on Feb 20, before taking on defending champions and rivals Pakistan and ending their group campaign against New Zealand.

"The Champions Trophy is a completely different challenge as compared to the 50-over World Cup because literally every game is a make-or-break, so you can't stop anywhere in this tournament," Gambhir said.