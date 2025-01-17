Champions Trophy 2025: India to announce squad on Saturday

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: AFP file

The Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy will be announced on Saturday, announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and the chairman of the men's selection committee Ajit Agarkar will be attending the press conference scheduled for 12.30pm IST (11am UAE time).

"The Men's Selection Committee will select India's squad for the IDFC First Bank ODI series against England and the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tomorrow in Mumbai. The Selection Meeting will be followed by a press conference," the advisory from BCCI read.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Before the ODIs against England, a five-match T20I series against England will be kickstarting on January 22.

The five-match T20I series will commence on January 22 in Kolkata. The second and third matches will be held on January 25 and 28 in Chennai and Rajkot, respectively. The fourth game of the series will be played on January 31 in Pune. Mumbai will host the final match of the T20I series on February 2.

The three-match ODI series will kick-start from February 6 onwards.

The freshest challenge awaiting India is the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19 till March 9. It will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in Dubai under a hybrid model.