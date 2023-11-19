UAE

Brilliant Australia restrict India to 240 all out in World Cup final

Australia fought back after dismissing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (47, 31 balls) against the run of play

By Team KT

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's KL Rahul. — PTI
Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 4:40 PM

Australia came up with a brilliant bowling display in the World Cup final against India, restricting the home to 240 all out at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Having elected to field in Ahmedabad, Australia fought back after dismissing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (47, 31 balls) against the run of play.

KL Rahul (66, 107 balls) and Virat Kohli (54, 63 balls) scored fighting half-centuries, but they could not put India back on track after the team lost three wickets for 81.

The Australian bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals on a slow surface as Mitchell Starc (3/55) returned with the best figures in the match.

India reached the final on the back of 10 straight wins, while Australia made a strong comeback to reach the title-decider, winning eight matches in a row after losing the first two matches.


