Pakistan to send cricket team to India for World Cup

Foreign office announces the decision to send team to India for World Cup 2023

By Reuters Published: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 6:31 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 6:38 PM

Pakistan has decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the country's foreign office announced on Sunday.

The neighbouring countries, who share fraught relations, have played each other only in multi-team events at neutral venues over the last decade.

Earlier, Pakistan cricket team had said they would require government permission to travel to India for the World Cup though the ICC is hopeful of their participation