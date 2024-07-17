Brathwaite adamant West Indies 'longing' for more Test cricket

England's James Anderson shakes hands with West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite after winning the first Test. — Reuters

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 10:36 PM

Kraigg Brathwaite wants the West Indies to play more Test cricket as they look to square their series with England.

West Indies suffered a humiliating innings and 114-run defeat by England in the first Test at Lord's last week, with the hosts wrapping up victory before lunch on the third day as they went 1-0 up in a three-match encounter.

But the difference between the two teams is about far more than on-field performances.

England are one of international cricket's 'Big Three' financial powerhouse nations, together with India and Australia, while the West Indies are one of the economically poorer members of the Test-match elite.

The gulf between England and the West Indies is also reflected in their respective fixture lists, with Tests still largely a matter of bilateral arrangements between competing teams -- the International Cricket Council merely specifies a minimum of two matches for a series.

Thursday's second Test at Trent Bridge will be England's seventh of 17 fixtures in the format this year, whereas the West Indies will be playing their third of nine in 2024.

"It's a challenge. I mean, we're longing for more Test cricket," West Indies captain Brathwaite told a pre-match press conference at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

"I think the more you play it, the faster you will learn. If it's drawn over a long period of time, playing two Tests here, two Tests there, you will take longer to learn. We need more Tests."

The 31-year-old added: "All I can do is keep preaching for it. I don't know how hard it is to put on a Test series for the West Indies but all I can do is keep asking. I just hope the powers that be that may control the schedule pertaining to white ball and T20 tournaments, can fit in five or six more Test matches for us per year."

A more immediate issue for the West Indies if they are to be competitive in this series is how to ensure an improved showing by their batsmen.