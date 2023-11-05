Birthday boy Virat Kohli hits 49th ODI century, equals Tendulkar's record

Hasan Raza had earlier raised questions about how only Indian fast bowlers have managed to swing the ball in the World Cup
Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record by hitting his 49th ODI hundred in the World Cup match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.
Kohli, who is also celebrating his 35th birthday today, reached the landmark in his 277th one-day international. Tendulkar, who retired from the game in 2013, scored 49 hundreds in 463 one-day matches.
"Every opportunity to play for India is a big one, to be able to ton up on my birthday is a stuff of dreams," said Kohli whose century added to his ongoing total of over 26,000 international runs.
"It is something you dream about as a child. I am just happy to help the team as much as possible," added Kohli.
Kohli remained unbeaten on 101 (121 balls, 10 fours) as India made 326 for five in 50 overs after opting to bat first. Shreyas Iyer made a superb 77 off 87 balls while skipper Rohit Sharma (40 off 24 balls) once again gave the team a flying start.
Ravindra Jadeja (29 not out off 15 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (22 off 14 balls) played important cameos to help the team put a big total on the board.
Both the teams have already qualified for the semifinals.
