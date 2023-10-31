'Best in the world': Pakistan legend's ultimate praise for India's Jasprit Bumrah

The 28 year-old from California has a remarkable 29 birdies for the 54-hole three round LET tournament played at the Riyadh Golf Club
Comparison between two premier fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi has kept the field of cricket abuzz in recent times and opinions have been divided on this raging debate. Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram, who knows a thing or two about fast bowling, recently shared his stand on this matter.
Speaking on Pakistani sports channel A Sports, the legendary cricketer called Bumrah “the best in the world” currently. Akram even went on to claim that the ace Indian pacer is better than him.
"He [Jasprit Bumrah] is the best in the world right now. Top of the ladder! The control, the pace, the variations, just a complete bowler. A treat to watch. With the new ball, to get this kind of movement on this kind of pitch ... pace, carry, follow-through... you name it he's a complete bowler," Akram claimed.
“When I used to bowl outswingers like that to right-handed batters with the new ball, sometimes I couldn't control the ball also. But Bumrah definitely has better control with the new ball than myself," the 57-year-old explained.
With 14 scalps to his name, Bumrah is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the World Cup 2023. Bumrah’s participation in the World Cup was not quite certain due to the injury issues. But keeping aside the fitness concerns, the 29-year-old made an incredible start to his World Cup campaign.
Bunmrah picked up two wickets in India’s World Cup opener against Australia. In his next World Cup outing, Bumrah claimed four more wickets against Afghanistan. He went on to bag two wickets each against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Bumrah added one more dismissal to his tally against New Zealand.
Bumrah’s best performance of the competition came in his last outing against England. He came up with brilliant figures of 3/32 in 6.5 overs to bowl out the defending champions for 129. Chasing a total of 229, England had to concede a 100-run defeat in that contest.
India are currently enjoying a six-match unbeaten streak at the World Cup. The hosts claim the top spot in the standings. In their next match, India will face Sri Lanka on Thursday.
