E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India squad for Sri Lanka series announced; Suryakumar named T20I captain

The T20I leg of the series, taking place in Pallekele, will kick off on July 27 and will conclude on July 30

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 6:44 PM

Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 7:03 PM

The BCCI announced Team India's squad for three T20Is and three ODIs on Thursday.

The Men’s Selection Committee on Thursday announced India’s squads for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.


Suryakumar Yadav was named as captain for T20Is with Shubman Gill as the Vice Captain.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Team India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in the series. The T20I stretch of the series, taking place in Pallekele, will kick off on July 27 and will conclude on July 30. The ODIs will be begin in Colombo from August 2.

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Sports