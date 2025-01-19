Banton's century sets up nine-wicket win for MI Emirates over Sharjah Warriorz

Tom Banton of MI Emirates celebrates after scoring a hundred. — Supplied photo

MI Emirates rode on Tom Banton's unbeaten 102 off just 55 balls to set up a mega nine-wicket win against Sharjah Warriorz at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday in the ongoing ILT20 Season 3.

Banton became the fourth century-maker in the history of the competition and only the second in this season after Shai Hope's blistering century a week ago.

While Hope's century went in vain, Banton's was a special one as it not only helped his team jump to the second position in the points table but this was also only the first ILT20 century scored at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Banton's blitz was well-supported by Kusal Perera who scored an unbeaten 56 off 42 balls, making light of the run chase, as they romped home to 177 in 17.4 overs.

Banton brought up his hundred with great authority, sending Dilshan Madushanka's short ball over the deep square leg for a huge six. His incredible knock was studded with 10 boundaries and six biggies while Perera packed off six boundaries and sent one over it in his commanding unbeaten knock.

"In my first eight or nine balls, I was on zero. It's funny how cricket works sometimes. It was a really good wicket. I struggled for 25 balls. I have a better understanding of my game than a few years ago," Banton said.

Though Warriorz scalped dangerman Muhammad Waseem for 12 runs in only the second over through Dilshan Madushanka, their bowlers did not pose any threat to Banton-Perera's rock-solid partnership of 157 runs. To add to their woes, a drop catch in the 12th over proved costly for the Warriorz when Karim Janat could not hold on to a sitter before Perera brought up his 50.

Put in to bat first, Sharjah Warriorz set up a total of 176/9 in 20 overs. MI Emirates left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was the cynosure of MI Emirates bowling attack, tormenting the Warriorz batting order with four wickets for 24 runs while Alzarri Joseph bagged two for 39 with Romario Sheperd and Waqar Salamkheil chipping in with a wicket each.

Caught behind, opener Jason Roy was the first to fall for Farooqi in only his first over at a score of 7/1 but Johnson Charles and Avishka Fernando steered Warriorz innings stitching together a valuable 50-run partnership in 27 balls. Riding on his sensational 81 off 27 balls in Warriorz' previous outing that set up a record-breaking chase against Dubai Capitals, Avishka set their home stadium ablaze with three boundaries and four sixes that had the Sunday audience in Sharjah up on their feet. He used the powerplay with explosive batting despite a slow wicket.

It was Romario Shepherd who eventually put an end to Fernando's quick-fire innings of 39 runs in just 17 balls, with a slower delivery. "It wasn't a bad score. We were reasonably happy with the score at the halfway stage," Sharjah Warriors captain Tim Southee said. "Avishka has been unbelievable in his first two games. Nice to see John at the other end but not taking wickets makes it hard. We weren't able to take wickets and it does hurt to drop catches." Brief Scores MI Emirates beat Sharjah Warriorz by nine wickets Sharjah Warriorz 176/9 in 20 overs (Johnson Charles 59, Avishka Fernando 39, Luke Wells 18, Karim Janat 18, Fazalhaq Farooqi 4 for 24, Alzarri Joseph 2 for 39) MI Emirates 177/1 in 17.4 overs (Tom Banton 102 not out, Kusal Perera 56 not out, Dilshan Madushanka 1 for 36)

Player of the Match: Tom Banton