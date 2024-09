Bangladesh series not dress rehearsal for Australia tour, says India's Rohit

India's captain Rohit Sharma during a press conference in Chennai on Tuesday. — AFP

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 5:42 PM

India are focused on making a strong start to their home Test season and will not view their two-match series with Bangladesh merely as preparation for their tour of Australia later this year, skipper Rohit Sharma said on Tuesday.

Rohit's side begin a busy schedule with the opening match against Bangladesh starting on Thursday, after which they will host New Zealand in three games and then head to Australia in November for five more Tests.

"Every game is important while playing for the country," Rohit told reporters in Chennai.

"It's not a dress rehearsal for the Australia series. There are World Test Championship points at stake and we need to start the season on a high.

"The focus is on winning the Bangladesh series rather than looking too far ahead."

India last lost a home Test series in 2012 when they fell 2-1 to England and have since won 17 consecutive series, losing only four out of 51 matches, but Rohit said his players cannot get complacent.